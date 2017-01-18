Business

Tata Starbucks introduces Teavana to serve tea in India

MUMBAI: Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd, the joint venture of US beverage major Starbucks and Tata Global Beverages, has introduced Starbucks’ tea brand Teavana offering 18 distinct varieties of tea at its outlets to cater to tea lovers in India.

Since October 2012 Starbucks outlets are serving coffee only in India. Now tea will also be made available at all its 88 outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, a top company official said.

The offerings include an Indian signature tea called India Spice Majesty Blend, iced teas, brewed hot teas and tea lattes with bold, layered flavors.

The price range for tea begins from Rs 150 while the India Spice Majesty Blend that would be served on table is priced at Rs 295 plus taxes.

India Spice Majesty Blend which will be exclusively made available in India has been developed in collaboration with Tata Global Beverages Ltd. It took a year to develop the product which is a blend of full leaf Assam black tea with spice infusion of whole cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, pepper, star anise and ginger, company officials said.

“Our customers in India increasingly want new and different tastes and elevated tea experiences We want to do for tea in India what we have done for coffee all over the world” said Sumitro Ghosh, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd while unveiling the Teavana brand at Starbucks’ flagship outlet in Fort.

He said the introduction of the tea range will enable the company to double its revenue this year.

