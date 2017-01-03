Tata Motors unveils Xenon Yodha pick-up vehicle

Tata Motors announced the introduction of Tata Xenon Yodha, a pick-up vehicle for the Indian market. The Xenon had been sold in international markets for several years and this is the first time that it has been made available in the domestic market, the company said in a statement. The Xenon Yodha is suitable for a range of commercial uses including transportation of fruits and vegetables, poultry, fish and milk. It can also be used as a cash van and support vehicle at construction sites. Tata Motors said the vehicle is available in eight variants and is competitively priced, starting at ₹6.05 lakh. Actor Akshay Kumar will be the company’s brand ambassador. — Special Correspondent