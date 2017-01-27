Business

Sundaram Finance Q3 net rises by 35%

Sundaram Finance Ltd.’s standalone net profit rose by 35.29% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 to ₹138.24 crore. The Chennai-based non-banking finance company had reported a net profit of ₹102.18 crore for the corresponding year-earlier period. Income from operations for the third quarter stood at ₹598.13 crore against ₹590.88 crore. Separately, Shanti Gears Ltd. reported standalone net profit improved marginally for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 to ₹4.73 crore from ₹4.59 crore. The company registered a turnover of ₹51.15 crore. — Special Correspondent

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 29, 2020 10:49:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Sundaram-Finance-Q3-net-rises-by-35/article17104417.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY