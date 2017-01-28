Steel companies profitability set to improve in second half of current fiscal, says Tata Steel MD

KOLKATA: The profitability of steel companies is likely to improve in the second half of this fiscal, according to Tata Steel managing director T V Narendran.

“International prices have improved, ” he said adding that globally , on an average, profitability outlook would be better. “ There is an upside in international steel prices,” Mr. Narendran said at an informal press meet organised by the CII-ER which he chairs.

“Globally 2015 was the worst, the first four months of 2016 were tough but a balance is being seen over the third and four quarters”, he said. “Coking coal prices which were ruling higher earlier this fiscal have now softened while steel prices have increased...there is a balance between raw-material and finished steel prices.”

“So I would expect the steel companies globally to have a better H2 (October to March) than H1. When you look at April to March this year to the year ago period, steel companies across the world should do better. And Indian companies would mirror that,” he said. “Steel imports and exports are also balanced now (for Indian companies).. most companies are exporting” , Mr Narendran observed.

On the domestic front, he said that after a hiccup in November due to the impact of demonetisation in the consuming industries, things have now improved. “Things are picking up – the demand supply balance is being brought back ” Mr. Narendran said.

Expansion plans

To a question on Kalinganar plant expansion, he said that board approval would be sought by June 2017 for augmenting the three million tons capacity to eight million tons.

Green nod has also been received for expanding Jamshedpur capacity to 11 million tons now (from 10 million) through some de-bottlenecking measures. He said that cost of the brownfield expansion at Kalinganar in Odisha plant would be lower than the greenfield project, since common facilities were already in place.

“It will take us three to four years to complete the expansion once we get the Board clearance,” he said.

Budget wish list

Earlier on the sector’s budget wish list, the CII Eastern region chief said that aside from pleading for a waiver on coking coal duty ( at around 2.5% now) , the industry would like to see increase in government expenditure especially on infrastructure.

“This has a double impact since it boost steel sector demand while easing cost of production through improved infrastructure.” Citing an instance, he said “Tata Steel spends ₹3000/tonne on logistics—the cost is high time is lost.. but this would improve if logistics infrastructure improved “ he said, adding that public expenditure helps demand while lowering cost.

It may be mentioned that Indian Steel Alliance, a body of major steel producers has urged the government to waive duties on critical raw materials like coking coal and nickel while boosting infrastructure expenditure.