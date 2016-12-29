Over 6,000 retailers are expected to take part in India’s first Uniform and Garment Manufacturers' Exhibition to be held in Solapur, Maharashtra for three days from January 5 to 7. The fair is organised by Sri Solapur Readymade Kapad Utpadak Sangh in association with the Maharashtra Textile Ministry and Mafatlal Fabrics. Solapur is gaining significance for garment trade, hence to help its promotion and expansion such international level Uniform & Garment Exhibition is being held, said the organisers in a statement. The uniform manufacturing industry in India has an aggregate volume of Rs.18,000 crore, out of which Rs.10,000 crore is met by manufacturing industry and uniform form the rest. Solapur is witnessing higher demand for school uniforms, kids garments, gents and ladies dresses and hence this industry is witnessing good progress in the region. The purpose of exhibition is to invite national and international garment manufacturers to invest in this region for garment industry, the organiser said.— Special Correspondent
Solaphur to host first global uniform and garment fair
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 1:27:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Solaphur-to-host-first-global-uniform-and-garment-fair/article16960133.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor