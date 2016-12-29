Solaphur to host first global uniform and garment fair

Over 6,000 retailers are expected to take part in India’s first Uniform and Garment Manufacturers' Exhibition to be held in Solapur, Maharashtra for three days from January 5 to 7. The fair is organised by Sri Solapur Readymade Kapad Utpadak Sangh in association with the Maharashtra Textile Ministry and Mafatlal Fabrics. Solapur is gaining significance for garment trade, hence to help its promotion and expansion such international level Uniform & Garment Exhibition is being held, said the organisers in a statement. The uniform manufacturing industry in India has an aggregate volume of Rs.18,000 crore, out of which Rs.10,000 crore is met by manufacturing industry and uniform form the rest. Solapur is witnessing higher demand for school uniforms, kids garments, gents and ladies dresses and hence this industry is witnessing good progress in the region. The purpose of exhibition is to invite national and international garment manufacturers to invest in this region for garment industry, the organiser said.— Special Correspondent