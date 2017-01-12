Retail inflation at two-year low

Retail inflation eased for the fifth consecutive month in December 2016 to a more than two-year low, with the Consumer Price Index registering an increase of 3.4% over its level in the same month of the previous year.

Inflation in the CPI was lower than this only in November 2014, when it was at 3.27%.

The main driver of low inflation in December was the easing in food prices, with inflation in the ‘food and beverages’ category of the CPI falling below two per cent (1.98%) for the first time since January 2012.

“Retail inflation at 3.41% in December 2016 is on expected lines reflecting the combined effect of demonetisation and seasonality on food particularly fruits and vegetables,” Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings & Research said. “However, prices of food items such as sugar which is in double digit and cereals whose prices are showing upward escalation are cause for worry.”

On the other hand, fuel inflation is trending upwards, with the ‘fuel and light’ segment seeing inflation accelerate to 3.77% in December compared with 2.8% in November.

“Increases in fuel prices seem to be showing up in the index as inflation in transportation and the category of fuel and light have moved up,” Richa Gupta, Senior Economist at Deloitte India said. “Going ahead, global commodity prices, the pace of domestic recovery and the implementation of GST could introduce some uncertainty in the outlook.”

Inflation in the clothing and footwear category eased marginally in December to 4.88 per cent from 4.98 per cent in the previous month. Similarly, the housing segment saw inflation easing slightly to 4.98 per cent in December from 5.04 per cent in November.

“Lower than expected retail inflation reaffirms our view that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will see a significant downside to its 4QFY17 inflation trajectory, thereby creating room for a 25 bps of Repo rate cut in the February policy,” Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

“While the near-term demand compression led by the cash crunch is likely to keep price pressures in check, we see limited room for aggressive monetary easing by RBI given the adverse global conditions.”