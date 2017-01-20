Rane Brake Lining Ltd., (RBL), a leading manufacturer of brake linings, clutch facings and disc pads, posted a 26% increase in its net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 to ₹9.98 crore against ₹7.91 crore, due to increased demand from Indian OEM customers in the passenger and commercial vehicle segment. Total operating income for the third quarter of 2016-17 was ₹119.50 crore against ₹111.68 crore in the year-ago period, according to a company statement. “The third quarter was an eventful quarter given the macroeconomic issues facing the industry. Despite headwinds, RBL clocked a steady performance on the back of robust demand from Indian OEMs in passenger vehicle segment coupled with our ongoing cost reduction initiatives. As we move forward, we believe our select products are poised well to gain from anticipated recovery of the auto industry,” said L. Ganesh, Chairman, Rane Group. — Special Correspondent
Rane Brake Q3 net profit rises by 26%
