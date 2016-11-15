Porsche unveils compact SUV Macan

Sports car manufacturer Porsche introduced its entry-level compact SUV Macan to broad-base its product offering in the Indian market. The turbocharged four-cylinder Macan is priced at Rs.76.8 lakh ex-showroom Maharashtra. Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said: “Macan is the fourth product to be introduced in India this year. The new addition to the Macan range comes at an attractive price.”

The company sells around 500 Porsche vehicles a year in India and the number has been growing steadily, Mr. Shetty said.

Porsche has increased its sales outlets to six and service outlets to eight as the company gears up to serve a larger number of customers.