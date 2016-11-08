The exit of former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry could trigger a rethink in the Tata group’s strategy to put the sale of Tata Steel’s U.K. business on hold, but a British government delegation led by Prime Minister Theresa May is missing no opportunity to flag the group’s other success story in the country— Jaguar Land Rover. Though Ms. May has been unable to meet top honchos from the Tata group on this visit, she made a special mention on Monday about Jaguar Land Rover owned by ‘the Tatas’ being the largest manufacturing employer in the U.K. On Tuesday, Liam Fox, U.K.’s International Trade Secretary, praised the Tata group for strengthening the iconic British brand. “Jaguar Land Rover, a company that has been a British institution for more than half a century has grown from strength to strength under Indian ownership,” he said at the U.K. India Tech Summit. Mr. Fox said he met Indian CEOs to understand what the U.K. can do to make it easier for them to invest in Britain
May lauds JLR’s success
