The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced an increase in prices across all its models, in the range of ₹1,500 to ₹8,014 with immediate effect. “The hike in car prices is because of the increase in commodity, transportation and administrative costs,” the company said in a statement. In August last year, the Gurgaon-based carmaker had increased the prices of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza by ₹20,000 and that of the premium hatchback Baleno by ₹10,000. On a select range of models, the price hike was between ₹1,500 and ₹5,000. — Special Correspondent
Maruti increases car prices by up to ₹8,014
