Business

Labour Minister demands more mobile ATMs

In the wake of the cash crunch following the government’s decision to demonetise old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes, the Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya has requested the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to deploy more mobile ATMs in areas where there is a large number of workers, such as in construction sites.

“Yesterday, I had met the Finance Minister and I have given some suggestions, of which this is one,” Mr. Dattatreya said on Friday. “Speedy implementation is necessary… we are requesting the Finance Minister to see that wherever there is a large workforce, the number of mobile-ATMs should be increased,” he said.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 9:03:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Labour-Minister-demands-more-mobile-ATMs/article16667574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY