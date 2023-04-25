Zomato, Zypp Electric, parnter to deploy one-lakh e-scooters for last-mile delivery by 2024

April 25, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Electric mobility startup Zypp Electric on April 25 said it plans to deploy one-lakh electric scooters in collaboration with Zomato for last-mile delivery by 2024.

“As part of the tie-up, Zypp will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country,” Zypp said in a statement.

The company said it currently has more than 13,000 of its electric vehicles running on the roads as part of the sustainable transportation plan and added it is aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 35-million kg. “The target is to achieve more than one-crore green deliveries through EVs by 2024,” it stated.

“This association is a part of a larger plan of Zomato to go completely electric by 2030, as part of its commitment to “The Climate Group’s EV100” initiative,” Zypp said.

"Food delivery is all on two-wheelers and is mostly running on petrol and at the same time wanting to shift to EVs to save costs.

"By leveraging our EV fleet management technology and innovative partner solutions, we aim to create a more efficient, sustainable, and customer-centric delivery experience," said Tushar Mehta, Co-founder and COO, Zypp Electric.

Zypp is looking to drive growth and expansion into multiple markets, he said and added, "our approach will empower gig workers and provide them with exciting earning opportunities."

The e-mobility platform currently caters to around 50 clients including aggregators and e-commerce platforms.

"This association will enable us to significantly reduce carbon emissions and bring more sustainable last-mile delivery options to our customers. We look forward to working together to create more efficient and environment friendly deliveries," said Mohit Sardana, COO for food delivery at Zomato.