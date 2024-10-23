Zydus Lifesciences gets WHO prequalification for Typhoid Vi conjugate vaccine

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) said it has received in-principle acceptability from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its Typhoid Vi conjugate vaccine, ZyVac TCV making it eligible for purchase by United Nations procurement agencies.

ZyVac TCV is indigenously developed and manufactured at the Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad and is indicated for active immunisation against Salmonella typhi infection in the age group of 6 months to 65 years, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

This prequalification for ZyVac TCV makes it eligible to be part of U.N. agencies’ procurement programme.

“Annually over 150 million doses of the typhoid conjugate vaccine is procured by U.N. agencies to prevent this infectious disease in geographies where it is most prevalent, such as India, Africa and Southeast Asia,” the company said.

In the South Asian region, India alone contributes 75% of incidence and mortality due to typhoid fever, it added.

