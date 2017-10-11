Zoomcar launches bicycle-sharing service PEDL in three cities

Self-driving car service provider Zoomcar on Wednesday said it has launched PEDL, the country’s first technology enabled cycle sharing facility in three cities.

The service is available in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai, operating 500 bicycles in the three cities, a company statement said.

The company has plans to have more than 10,000 bicycles by year-end as part of expanding the service.

“PEDL will primarily serve local use cases such as grocery shopping and last mile commuting. PEDL was designed to complement Zoomcar’s existing car sharing business through serving an additional part of the personal transportation stack”, the statement said.

“With the launch of PEDL service, we are officially extending the Zoomcar platform into the realm of multi-modal urban mobility”, Zoomcar CEO and co-founder Greg Moran said.

Noting that there would be special PEDL benefits to the 30 lakh plus existing Zoomcar customer base, he said, “we have observed a huge market gap for trips shorter than five kilometres.”

The cycles are currently available in Besant Nagar, Chennai, HSR Layout in Bengaluru and Golf Greens in Kolkata.

The cycles are equipped with smart locks that can be unlocked using a QR code. It also has real-time GPS tracking, solar battery charging and built-in alarms.

Each cycle has a multipurpose basket to afford the convenience to customer in travelling for work or leisure.

Customers planning to use the cycle need to pay Rs 10 per half an hour via mobile wallet PayTM and need to drop the cycle at any of the PEDL locations.

Zoomcar currently provides self-car driving service in 27 cities and has nearly 3,000 cars across the country.