Industry

Zomato’s revenue doubles to $394 million

Zomato's revenues in the April-June quarter stood at $41 million with an EBITDA loss of $12 million.

Zomato's revenues in the April-June quarter stood at $41 million with an EBITDA loss of $12 million.  

Full-year loss widens to $293 million

Food delivery platform Zomato’s revenue doubled to $394 million in 2019-20 from $192 million in the previous year, while its EBITDA loss widened to $293 million during the year from $277 million in FY19. The company said its revenues in the April-June quarter stood at $41 million with an EBITDA loss of $12 million.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said that while COVID-19 had impacted the size of the company’s business, it had accelerated the journey to profitability. “In July 2020, the company estimates its monthly burn rate to land under $1 million, while our revenue should land at about 60% of pre-COVID peaks ($23 million per month). We expect to make complete recovery over the next 3-6 months,” Mr. Goyal wrote in a blog.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2020 11:03:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/zomatos-revenue-doubles-to-394-million/article32046418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY