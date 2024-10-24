GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zomato, Swiggy hike platform fee in certain cities amid festive season

Published - October 24, 2024 02:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Food delivery service platforms Zomato and Swiggy charge platform fee, which part of their revenue.

Food delivery service platforms Zomato and Swiggy charge platform fee, which part of their revenue. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Online food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have hiked platform fee in certain cities in the midst of festive season.

In a regulatory filing, clarifying on a report that the company has hiked its platform fee to ₹10 amid festive season rush, Zomato said, "We have indeed increased the platform fee yesterday (Wednesday) across certain cities." In the national capital, Zomato is now charging ₹10 as "festive season platform fee".

"Such changes in our platform fee are a routine business matter and are done from time to time and may vary from city to city," the company said without specifying in which cities it has hiked the platform fee and by how much.

Similarly, Swiggy has also increased its platform fee but the comments from the company could not be obtained as it did not respond to queries.

Swiggy had introduced a platform fee of ₹2 in April 2023, after which Zomato did the same in August that year. It is marked for every food order regardless of customers having enrolled for membership plans on both platforms. The platform fee is a different charge from the delivery fee, goods and services tax (GST), restaurant charges and handling charges that are levied. 

