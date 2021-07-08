Industry

Zomato plans ₹9,375 cr. IPO, eyes grocery

Food delivery platform Zomato aims to raise ₹9,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) totalling ₹9,375 crore.

The IPO would include a primary issue of shares worth ₹9,000 crore and a secondary issue worth ₹375 crore. The shares would be priced between ₹72 and ₹76 apiece, it said.

The offer is scheduled to open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 16. The shares would be listed on BSE and NSE.

The start-up said it was keen on the grocery space as well. “We are actively looking at the grocery space,” said Gaurav Gupta, co-founder. “We are in an experimental mode and will expand later,” he said.


