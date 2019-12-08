Industry

Zomato looks to become profitable by end-2020

more-in

We have been able to reduce our cash burn by around 70% from what it was seven months ago, says CEO Deepinder Goyal

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato is looking to be a profitable company by the end of 2020, a top company official said.

“In a year’s time, we should be a profitable company. We have been able to reduce our cash burn by around 70% from what it was seven months ago,” Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal told PTI.

The company’s current cash burn is USD 15 million per month, he added.

Earlier in October, Zomato had said it has witnessed over three-fold jump in revenue to USD 205 million (around ₹1,458 crore) for April-September 2019 from USD 63 million (around ₹448 crore) in the same period a year ago.

The company recently announced plans to raise up to USD 600 million (around ₹4,277 crore) by next month in a new funding round.

When asked about the segments the company will be focussing on for growth, Mr. Goyal said it will be on all segments.

The company is making all efforts to achieve its mission, ‘Better Food for Everyone’, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 12:10:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/zomato-looks-to-become-profitable-by-end-2020/article30236468.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY