GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zee, Sony amicably settle disputes over their failed merger, withdraw claims

Under an agreement, the companies have mutually agreed to withdraw all respective claims against each other, in the ongoing arbitration

Updated - August 27, 2024 04:18 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 04:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of Sony and Zee logos

Representational image of Sony and Zee logos | Photo Credit: Reuters

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Sony Pictures Networks India on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) said they have settled their disputes related to the failed $10-billion merger and have agreed to withdraw all claims against each other.

The settlement stems from a mutual understanding between the companies to independently pursue future growth opportunities with a renewed purpose and focus on the evolving media and entertainment landscape, signifying the definitive conclusion of all disputes, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Zee seeks $90 million termination fee from Sony for calling off merger

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (CMEPL) have arrived at a comprehensive non-cash settlement, amicably resolving all disputes related to the merger co-operation agreement and the composite scheme of arrangement, it said.

Under the agreement, the companies have mutually agreed to withdraw all respective claims against each other, in the ongoing arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), and all related legal proceedings initiated in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and other forums, it added.

The companies will also withdraw the respective composite schemes of Arrangement from the NCLT and inform the relevant regulatory authorities.

In January this year, Sony had pulled out from the proposed $10-billion merger with ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd citing failure to meet certain "closing conditions" by the Indian firm.

The deal collapsed after over two years of announcing it. Subsequently, the two parties went to the courts.

Related Topics

merger, acquisition and takeover

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.