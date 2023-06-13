ADVERTISEMENT

Zee Group promoters said to appeal against India market regulator ban

June 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

SEBI's ban could further delay the merger between Zee and Sony

Reuters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned Mr. Chandra and Mr. Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group’s related entities. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Zee Group's promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 12, challenging the Indian markets regulator's order that banned them from holding board positions in listed companies, sources privy to the information said.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on June 15, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 12 banned Mr. Chandra and Mr. Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities.

Zee did not immediately respond to Reuters' request seeking comment.

Shares of Zee Entertainment fell as much as 7% in early trading as worries resurfaced over a potential delay of its merger with the local unit of Japan's Sony Corp..

Sony did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Zee's board is reviewing the SEBI order, Chairman R. Gopalan said in a statement, adding that the company is seeking "appropriate" legal advice before its next move.

SEBI's ban could further delay the merger between Zee and Sony, especially with Mr. Goenka slated to become the managing director and chief executive of the merged entity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US