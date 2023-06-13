HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zee Group promoters said to appeal against India market regulator ban

SEBI's ban could further delay the merger between Zee and Sony

June 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned Mr. Chandra and Mr. Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group’s related entities.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned Mr. Chandra and Mr. Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group’s related entities. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Zee Group's promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 12, challenging the Indian markets regulator's order that banned them from holding board positions in listed companies, sources privy to the information said.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on June 15, the sources said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 12 banned Mr. Chandra and Mr. Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities.

Zee did not immediately respond to Reuters' request seeking comment.

Shares of Zee Entertainment fell as much as 7% in early trading as worries resurfaced over a potential delay of its merger with the local unit of Japan's Sony Corp..

Sony did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Zee's board is reviewing the SEBI order, Chairman R. Gopalan said in a statement, adding that the company is seeking "appropriate" legal advice before its next move.

SEBI's ban could further delay the merger between Zee and Sony, especially with Mr. Goenka slated to become the managing director and chief executive of the merged entity.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.