Industry

‘Youngest, oldest lost jobs in 2nd wave’

When it comes to losing a job permanently, the youngest and the oldest segments in the workforce have reported an increase in setbacks in the second wave of the pandemic, a survey of by a Fortune500 company has said.

The survey, conducted in April this year, covered 2,000 persons in India. The survey said 6% of those above 55 years of age reported having permanently lost their job, as against 4% last year.

In those aged below 24, the proportion reporting a permanent job loss has increased to 11% from 10% in the year-earlier period, the survey conducted by financial technology company FIS said.


