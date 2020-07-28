Industry

Yes Bank Q1 net falls 60%, asset quality drops

Gross NPAs zoom to 17.3% from 5%.

Yes Bank on Tuesday reported a 60% fall in its standalone net profit to ₹45.44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹113.76 crore a year earlier.

Total standalone income for the quarter fell 32.8% to ₹6,106.74 crore, from ₹9,088.80 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Lower NII

Interest income declined to ₹5,486.08 crore compared with ₹7,816.14 crore.

The bank’s provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter fell to ₹1,086.61 crore from ₹1,784.11 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the bank’s net profit in June quarter fell to ₹34.05 crore from ₹95.56 crore. Income also declined to ₹6,122.62 crore from ₹9,105.79 crore.

There was substantial deterioration in the bank’s asset quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 17.3% of gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 5.01% a year ago.

It was 16.8% at the end of March this year. Net NPAs stood at 4.96%, higher than the 2.9% from a year ago. The Yes Bank stock dropped 3.25% to ₹11.90 apiece on the BSE.

