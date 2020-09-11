Yes Bank pays ₹50,000-cr. dues to RBI

mumbai

11 September 2020 04:37 IST

Yes Bank has fully repaid the ₹50,000 crore provided by RBI as a special liquidity facility (SLF) amid the crises faced by the lender earlier this year, its chairman Sunil Mehta said.

He further said FY21 will be a year of transition for the bank, which has just come out of an unprecedented ₹10,000 crore bailout led by SBI after setbacks received under the founding team.

The government and the RBI had replaced the entire board of the lender in March and also stopped depositors from accessing their funds for a few days.

“I am pleased to report that the bank has fully repaid SLF of ₹50,000 crore to the RBI on September 8, well before the due date,” Mr. Mehta told shareholders at the bank’s AGM.