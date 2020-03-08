Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor sent to ED custody till March 11

Mumbai

08 March 2020 19:22 IST

He was arrested after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges, was on Sunday remanded to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till March 11 by a Mumbai court.

Mr. Kapoor, 62, former MD and CEO of the private bank, was arrested by the ED under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here around 3 a.m. on Sunday as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe, officials had earlier said.

He was arrested after charges of alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement in the operations of the private bank surfaced and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central government initiated action to control its affairs.

The ED produced Mr. Kapoor before a holiday court which remanded him to the probe agency’s custody till March 11.

The ED told the court that the role of certain companies run by Mr. Kapoor’s family members needed to be established and they would need to confront these persons with the accused.

The defence lawyer, however, said Mr. Kapoor had been selectively targeted by the ED and that he was cooperating with the probe agency.

“We are ready to cooperate and submit all the documents that the agency wants. I have fully cooperated with them,” Mr. Kapoor said in the court.

The probe agency is primarily investigating Mr. Kapoor, his wife and three daughters over a ₹600 crore fund received by a firm allegedly “controlled” by them from an entity linked to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), official sources said.

The Kapoor’s linked firm, DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd., is alleged to have received the funds when Yes Bank had an exposure of more than ₹3,000 crore loans to DHFL, already being probed for purported financial irregularities and diversion of funds.

The bank, they said, allegedly did not initiate action to recover the NPA-turned loans from DHFL and the agency suspects that the ₹600 crore funds were part of alleged kickbacks received as quid pro quo in the firm controlled by the Kapoor family.

Rana Kapoor told the court that DoIT was in the name of his two daughters - Radha Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor.

Yes Bank had given around a ₹3,700 crore loan to triple-A rated DHFL company, and later close to ₹600 crore was borrowed by DoIT from DHFL, he said.

DoIT was still repaying the loan and the company was not an NPA (non-performing asset), Mr. Kapoor said.

“From the last few days I was not well, hence my family members took me to Breach Candy Hospital. But I am still cooperating with the ED,” he added.

However, the ED told the court that it wanted to conduct a thorough investigation and that “many people were under the scanner”.

The court then remanded Rana Kapoor to the ED’s custody till March 11.

Before his arrest, Mr. Kapoor was questioned by ED sleuths for over 20 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night.

The ED, meanwhile, is also recording statements from Mr. Kapoor’s wife and daughters.

The ED action came after the RBI on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at ₹50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

As per the RBI’s draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49% stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan.