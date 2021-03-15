Industry

Yarn prices spur Tiruppur garment strike

Garment manufacturers and exporters in Tiruppur went on a day’s strike on Monday demanding steps from the government to control yarn prices.

According to Raja M. Shanmugham, president, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, yarn prices had risen by almost 40% in the last four months. Exporters were also impacted by erratic supply of yarn.

“Knowingly or unknowingly, we are losing jobs to our competing countries by exporting yarn,” he said. Yarn supply should be prioritised for the garment units. The strike is to draw the attention of the government to take steps to resolve the crisis, he added.

According to A. Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council, at a recent meeting with the textile mill associations, it was decided to set up a helpline to address the grievances of garment exporters relating to yarn prices and supply.

