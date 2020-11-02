Yamaha reports 31% rise in sales for Oct at 60,176 units

Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India group of companies on Monday reported a 31 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,176 units for October. The company had sold a total of 46,082 units in October 2019, it said in a statement.
The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months, following the lifting of the COVID-19-led lockdown, it added.
On a year-on-year basis, Yamaha registered a 4.3 per cent growth in July, 14.8 per cent in August, and 17 per cent in September, it added.
On the outlook, it said,”The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons that had originated since Nava Ratri and will last through upcoming Diwali and Christmas.”
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath