Yamaha Motor India eyes to sell 6.50 lakh units in 2020

Two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha Motor India was eyeing to sell 6.50 lakh units in the domestic market in 2020, a top official said here on Thursday.
The company has sold 6.24 lakh units in 2019, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd, Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Planning Group, Ravinder Singh said.
The company on the occasion unveiled its popular scooters Fascino 120FI and RayZR 125FI and Street Rally 125FI marking the company’s entry into the 125cc segment.
Besides the scooters, the company also unveiled BSVI compliant motorcycles MT15 and R 15 at an event here.
