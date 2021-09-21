Yamaha introduces Aerox 155 Maxi Sports Scooter

The products would be available across the company’s dealerships by the end of September

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. on Tuesday unveiled Maxi Sports Scooter – Aerox 155 and a new version of 155cc super sport motorcycle YZF-R15.

The products would be available across the company’s dealerships by the end of September, it said in a statement.

Powered by a 155cc blue core engine and equipped with Variable Valve Actuation, Aerox 155 is IYM’s entry into India’s premium scooter space and comes at a starting price of ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In addition to standard colours, it is available in racing blue and grey vermilion and in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition.

IYM further said online bookings for YZF-R15 had commenced and it comes at a starting price of ₹1,67,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It comes in three colours viz. racing blue, dark knight, and metallic red. The R15M will be available in metallic grey colour, additionally the R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition has also been introduced with MotoGP branding.

“Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha has launched unique products and services. Today, I am happy to announce the world premiere of the YZF-R15 V4 in India. This shows the importance of Indian market in our global plans,” said Motofumi Shitara, chairman.