Xiaomi stops roll-out of Mi A3 devices after users’ complaints

Smart devices maker Xiaomi has stopped the roll-out of Mi A3 in India after users complained about technical glitch following an Android update.
Most of the users on social media platforms complained that their phones went dead of freezed after they installed a new update of Android 11.
“We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the roll-out,” Xiaomi India said in a statement.
The device was launched in India on August 21 for ₹12,999.
Some users complained about Xiaomi centres demanding high price for repair of phones. The company announced that the issue of all affected users will be resolved at service centres for free irrespective of the product warranty.
“We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000-plus service centres across the country nearer to you, wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally, within or beyond warranty,” Xiaomi said.
Xiaomi led the India smartphone market in the third quarter of 2020, with a 25% market share and grew 7.1% on a year-on-year basis, according to market research firm IDC.
“We regret the inconvenience this has brought about. As a brand committed to offering the best possible user experience, we will continuously improve our products and services,” Xiaomi said.
