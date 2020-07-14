Industry

WPI inflation slows for third month in row

Prices in the wholesale market fell for the third straight month, declining 1.81% in June, due to a sharp decline in fuel and power items even as food articles remained expensive.

Inflation in May and April was (-) 3.21% and (-) 1.57%, respectively. In March it was 0.42%.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at (-1.81%) (provisional) for June compared to 2.02% during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Industry Ministry said.

However, prices of food articles hardened with inflation at 2.04%, as against 1.13% in May. While inflation in vegetables and onion stood at (-) 9.21% and (-) 15.27%, respectively; potato saw a spike in prices with inflation at 56.20%.

