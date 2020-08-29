Industry

Wockhardt reports Q1 net of ₹760 crore

Drug firm Wockhardt reported a consolidated net profit of ₹759.8 crore for June quarter mainly on account of exceptional items in connection with the transfer of a business comprising 62 products and Baddi facility to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹36.88 crore for April-June 2019-20, Wockhardt said.

Total income stood at ₹606.22 crore. It was ₹733.66 crore in the year-ago period.

It said that divestment of business undertaking to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories was accomplished during the quarter and ₹1,483 crore has been received towards the same.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2020 10:48:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/wockhardt-reports-q1-net-of-760-crore/article32476029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story