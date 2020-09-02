‘With MIAL, group units to gain from adjacencies’, says Adani

Airport offers group a platform: Adani

Gujarat-based billionaire Gautam Adani said his ports-to-energy conglomerate acquiring a controlling stake in the Mumbai airport would help expand the group’s existing portfolio of six airports and create strategic adjacencies for its other businesses.

The conglomerate on Monday said it had acquired controlling stake in the Mumbai International Airport Ltd. from the GVK group, which has decided to sell stake amid rising debt of the group having interests in energy, airports and other segments.

“The addition of the Mumbai International Airport and the Navi Mumbai International Airport to our existing portfolio of six airports provides us a transformational platform that will help shape and create strategic adjacencies for our other B2B businesses,” he added. Adani Airports last year won the mandate to modernise and operate six airports.