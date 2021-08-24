Industry

Wistron to make mobiles for Optiemus

A Wistron facility in Bengaluru. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing, the Indian subsidiary of Taiwan-based Wistron Corporation, will manufacture mobile devices, IT hardware and automotive EV products for Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL).

Optiemus holds performance-linked incentive (PLI) for mobile phone manufacturing and IT hardware manufacturing, and has plans to invest ₹1,350 crore in the next three to five years, the company said in a statement.

Apart from manufacturing mobile phones, Wistron and OEL would also work towards design and manufacture of tablets, laptops, hearables/wearables, telecom products, IoT/industrial IoT and smart meters/devices.


