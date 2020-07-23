Industry

Wipro to buy 4C for €68mn by end September

Logo of Wipro is seen inside the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 23 July 2020 20:40 IST
The ‘nature of consideration is cash’ and the acquisition process will be completed during the September ending quarter, it said.

Tech major Wipro has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 4C, one of the Salesforce partners that has presence in UK, Europe and the Middle East for a ‘purchase consideration’ of €68 million, as per its regulatory filing on Thursday.

“4C, which has over 350 employees in London, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen and Dubai, has deep capabilities across multiple Salesforce clouds including Sales, Marketing, and Field Services. It specializes in transforming Quote-to-Cash processes with Salesforce’s Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Billing solutions.,” said Wipro in a release.

According to the company, 4C, that has over 1500 projects deliveries to it’s credit for over 500 customers, will be consolidated as part of Wipro’s salesforce practice.

