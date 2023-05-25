Wipro to be title sponsor of Bengaluru Marathon for next three years

May 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Wipro Limited announced its partnership with NEB Sports as the title sponsor of the Bengaluru Marathon for the next three years, the company in a regulatory filing said on May 25.

The 10th edition of the run would be held on October 8, 2023 and runners would cover important landmarks concluding Kanteerava Stadium.

The popular annual ‘City Run’ is expected to have over 20,000 participants across all age groups. The marathon will have three categories: the full marathon of 42.195 km, the half marathon of 21.1 km and the 5K Hope Run, certified by Association of International Marathons, as per the filing.

To ready the runners for the final event, NEB Sports would be organising several activities across the city including three prep runs to promote fitness. A prep run would be conducted for the visually impaired team. Another run for kids would be held at Sneha Care Home — the NGO partner for the Bengaluru Marathon.

“Wipro has been hosting its largest employee engagement, ‘Spirit of Wipro’ Run, for 17 years and this marathon is a natural extension of our commitment to create a positive impact on the community,” said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, Wipro Limited, said.

