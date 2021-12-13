Wipro selects Oracle Cloud to accelerate digitalisation of air cargo processes

Bengaluru

13 December 2021 16:10 IST

Oracle said Wipro Limited has chosen Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to power its next-generation Cargo Reservations, Operations, Accounting and Management Information System (CROAMIS) Application suite.

This would allow Wipro to offer CROAMIS as part of its FullStride Cloud Services, to customers worldwide, aiding faster modernisation of the air cargo industry amidst growing demand for rapid cargo transportation services, said Oracle on Monday.

Gopi Krishnan, Vice President and Managing Partner, Domain & Consulting Services, Consumer Sector, Wipro Limited said, “There has been a significant change in the supply chain, particularly in key industries such as pharma and e-commerce, which need goods to be moved rapidly around the world. While this has led to air cargo gaining share, it has also created the need for this industry to fast-track its modernization through the use of cloud and other digital technologies.”

“Now, with CROAMIS on OCI, we envision its use will help our customers to scale faster, achieve increased business efficiencies, accelerate their pace of innovation, benefit from greater security, and reduce their data storage and outbound data transfer cost,” he further said.

Wipro has migrated its CROAMIS application to the Oracle Cloud and will offer it as a modular SaaS solution based on a combination of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service and Oracle Exadata Database Cloud Service leveraging OCI’s fast, flexible, and affordable computing capacity. With this, organisations will be able to more quickly and easily automate the complete air cargo lifecycle comprising cargo capacity planning, sales, revenue management, cargo ground handling operations, warehouse management, freighter and charters, customer services, cargo revenue accounting, and billing, as per an Oracle statement.

Oracle said Wipro CROAMIS Application would be in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace by the end of 2021.

“Developing and deploying commercial software can be a complicated and costly proposition. To do this successfully in the cloud, independent software vendors (ISVs) need extreme speed, security, and scalability, as well as cost transparency,” said Hwa Cheong Wong, VP-ISV, JAPAC, Oracle.

Global supply chain dynamics have gone through a significant transformation due to the pandemic. The gap between demand and capacity has been a serious issue and this has added tremendous cost pressure on the industry.

“Moreover, the move to eCommerce demands goods to be moved quickly, which adds extra pressure on cargo operators,” said Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst, Founder & CEO, Greyhound Research.