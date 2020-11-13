Wipro rejigs structure, to seek growth outside U.S.

Focus on 4 markets, two business lines

Wipro on Thursday announced significant changes in its operating model, organisation structure and market focus.

In a note to employees, CEO Thierry Delaporte said for long the company had been largely dependent on the U.S. market. Going forward, it would have a broad-based approach and the new operating model would drive growth from non-U.S. markets. The U.S currently accounts for 58% of Wipro’s revenues, and Europe 25%. The company’s current delivery structure with multiple units will be replaced by a delivery model with an eye on economies of scale.

“Effective January 1, 2021, we will replace the current structure of seven strategic business units, service lines and nine geographies with four strategic market units (SMUs) and two global business lines (GBLs),” he said.

The four SMUs would comprise Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). While Americas 1 and Americas 2 are organised by sectors, Europe and APMEA are structured by geography, Wipro said.

Mr. Delaporte said Srini Pallia will lead Americas 1, Angan Guha Americas 2, N. Bala will oversee APMEA while the leader for Europe will be named in the coming weeks. “They will be supported by a Chief Growth Officer,” he added. While one GBL covers engineering and application services, the other includes Cloud and digital operations.