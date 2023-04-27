Wipro Q4 net profit dips marginally; board approves ₹12k cr share buyback

HamberMenu
April 27, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

IT major Wipro on April 27 reported a marginal year-on-year decline of 0.4% in net profit to ₹3,074.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 and announced a share buyback of up to ₹12,000 crore.

The Wipro board approved the buyback of 26.96 crore equity shares at a price of ₹445 apiece.

“Board...of Wipro...has approved a proposal to buyback up to 26,96,62,921 equity shares, being 4.91 per cent of the total paid-up equity shares of the company, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 120,00,00,00,000 at a price of Rs 445...per equity share,” the company said a regulatory filing.

Members of the promoter and promoter group of the company have indicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback, it added.

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro — which competes in the IT services space with larger rivals like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys — posted a net profit of ₹3,074.5 crore for the just-ended quarter, against ₹3,087.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue for March 2023 quarter stood at ₹23,190.3 crore, 11.17% higher year-on-year, according to the filing.

For the full FY23, the net profit of ₹11,350 crore was 7.1% lower than the preceding fiscal, while revenue of ₹90,487.6 crore was 14.4% higher.

“We expect revenue from our IT Services business including India State Run Enterprise (ISRE) segment to be in the range of $2,753 million to $2,811 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -3.0% to -1.0% in constant currency terms,” a statement said.

