Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8% to ₹2,968 crore

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at ₹2,455.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

Its revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3% to ₹15,670 crore from ₹15,470.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.