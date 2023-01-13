ADVERTISEMENT

Wipro Q3 net profit rises 2.8% to ₹3,053 crore

January 13, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The company expects revenue from IT services business for the full year to be in the range of 11.5-12% in constant currency terms.

PTI

The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wipro Ltd on Friday posted 2.8% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for December quarter, at about ₹3,053 crore.

The net profit stood at ₹2,969 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company came in at ₹23,229 crore in Q3FY23, 14.3% higher than the same period of previous year.

The company expects revenue from IT services business for the full year to be in the range of 11.5-12% in constant currency terms, according to a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This translates into the growth rate of -0.6% to 1% sequentially in constant currency terms for the quarter ending March 31, 2023," the company said.

Total bookings were over $4.3 billion, led by solid large deal signings of over $1 billion, CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

The company continues to gain market share as a result of deepening client relationships and higher win rates, he pointed out.

"Clients are turning to us to help them manage an evolving macro environment and balance their transformation goals with cost optimization. Our ability to deliver on client objectives regardless of where they are in their cloud journeys is positioning us favourably in a consolidating market," Wipro's top honcho said.

He added: "As we move ahead, we expect to continue to benefit from these trends and help clients build future-proof, resilient enterprises." Wipro declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US