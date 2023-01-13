HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wipro Q3 net profit rises 2.8% to ₹3,053 crore

The company expects revenue from IT services business for the full year to be in the range of 11.5-12% in constant currency terms.

January 13, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru. File

The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wipro Ltd on Friday posted 2.8% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for December quarter, at about ₹3,053 crore.

The net profit stood at ₹2,969 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company came in at ₹23,229 crore in Q3FY23, 14.3% higher than the same period of previous year.

The company expects revenue from IT services business for the full year to be in the range of 11.5-12% in constant currency terms, according to a statement.

"This translates into the growth rate of -0.6% to 1% sequentially in constant currency terms for the quarter ending March 31, 2023," the company said.

Total bookings were over $4.3 billion, led by solid large deal signings of over $1 billion, CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

The company continues to gain market share as a result of deepening client relationships and higher win rates, he pointed out.

"Clients are turning to us to help them manage an evolving macro environment and balance their transformation goals with cost optimization. Our ability to deliver on client objectives regardless of where they are in their cloud journeys is positioning us favourably in a consolidating market," Wipro's top honcho said.

He added: "As we move ahead, we expect to continue to benefit from these trends and help clients build future-proof, resilient enterprises." Wipro declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share.

Related Topics

business (general) / computing and information technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.