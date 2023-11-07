HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wipro makes it mandatory for all employees to work from office at least three days a week

The Bengaluru-based company confirmed the mandate will be effective November 15, which was first reported by local media.

November 07, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
Illustration photo shows the Wipro Ltd logo. In an e-mail sent to the employees, the company has asked its employees to opt for work from office thrice a week from November 15. File

Illustration photo shows the Wipro Ltd logo. In an e-mail sent to the employees, the company has asked its employees to opt for work from office thrice a week from November 15. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Wipro, India's fourth-largest IT services provider, is mandating that all its employees globally work from office at least thrice a week from this month, according to a company-wide email seen by Reuters on November 7.

Companies have been reversing or modifying their "remote work" policies as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions wound down for reasons including better communication and collaboration among workers.

Last week, Infosys, India's No. 2 software services exporter, asked some employees to return to office 10 days a month, while industry leader TCS has asked employees to return to the office for five days a week.

Wipro has been encouraging employees to work from office thrice a week since May and about 55% of the workforce are currently working from office at that frequency, a company spokesperson said. Wipro had 244,707 employees as of Sept. 30.

The Bengaluru-based company confirmed the mandate will be effective November 15, which was first reported by local media.

Starting Jan. 7 next year, consistent defaulters may face consequences, according to the email dated Nov. 6. The email did not give details on the punitive actions and Wipro's spokesperson did not comment when asked.

"As a global organization, we will continue customizing in-country adoption based on local legislation and agreements," the email said. It said that in some European countries, it may be necessary to consult with employee representation groups.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / company information

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.