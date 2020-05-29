Wipro appoints Thierry Delaporte as new CEO and MD

Bengaluru

29 May 2020 11:04 IST

Wipro's 3-month old leader hunt comes to an end

Tech consulting and business process services firm Wipro Limited has appointed Thierry Delaporte as it's new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The appointment is effective from July 6, 2020.

In a regulatory filing in Friday morning, Wipro said: "Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his 25-year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines. He also oversaw Capgemini’s India operations, and led the group’s transformation agenda, conceptualising and driving several strategic programs across various business units."

Mr. Delaporte will be based in Paris, and will report to Chairman Rishad Premji. The company's current CEO and MD Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO and MD on June 1.

Chairman Rishad Premji will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company until July 5.

Welcoming the new top executive, Rishad Premji said, "I am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and Managing Director of the company. Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Delaporte said, “I am deeply honoured to be invited to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Rishad, the Board, senior leadership and the hugely talented employees of Wipro to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders.”

Mr. Delaporte has a Bachelor’s degree in Economy and Finance from Sciences Po Paris and a Masters in Law from Sorbonne University. He is also the co-founder and president of the not-for-profit organisation Life Project 4 Youth, as per the filing.