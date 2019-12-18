Industry

Will take appropriate legal recourse against NCLAT order: Tata Sons

‘The order appears to even go beyond the specific reliefs sought by the appellant (Mistry),’ say Tata Sons

Tata Sons on Wednesday said it will take appropriate legal recourse against the NCLAT judgement to reinstate ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry, while stating it was not clear how the order sought to over-rule decisions taken by its shareholders and those of listed group firms at ‘validly constituted shareholder meetings’

“The order appears to even go beyond the specific reliefs sought by the appellant (Mistry),” Tata Sons said, reacting to the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The holding company of the Tata group firms further said, “It is not clear as to how the NCLAT order seeks to over-rule the decisions taken by shareholders of Tata Sons and listed Tata operating companies at validly constituted shareholder meetings.”

Tata Sons strongly believes in the strength of its case and will take appropriate legal recourse, it said in a statement.

The company assured its “various stakeholders that it not only has always operated in a fair and equitable manner but also acted in accordance with the law and will continue to do so”.

