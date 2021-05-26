Industry

WHO nod for Covaxin likely in July-September: Bharat Biotech

A health worker displays a vial of Covaxin vaccine. File   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Bharat Biotech expects to receive regulatory approvals from the World Health Organization (WHO) for Covaxin in the July-September quarter.

It had already submitted an application to the WHO seeking Emergency Use Listing for the vaccine, the company said on Tuesday.

Regulatory approvals for the vaccine are in process in more than 60 countries, the firm said. Emergency use authorisations were obtained in 13 countries with more set to follow.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech’s partner in the U.S. Ocugen Inc. said it had submitted Master File as part of the process to get emergency use authorisation for the COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. FDA.

