Noel Tata: Meet Ratan Tata’s half-brother

Ratan Tata’s death has shifted attention to probable contenders for the position of chairman of Tata Trusts. One among them is Noel Tata, son of Naval H. Tata and Simone N. Tata, and half-brother to Ratan Tata.

Since Ratan Tata did not name a successor, the Trusts’ boards will choose a new chairman.

Mr. Noel is currently the chairman of Trent, Tata International Limited, Voltas & Tata Investment Corporation and as the Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited. He has been associated with the Tata group for 40 years.

He also serves as a trustee on the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

As managing director of Tata International Limited, the trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, he grew the company from a $500 million turnover to over $3 billion between August 2010 and November 2021. From a one-store operation in 1998 to over 500 stores across formats today, Mr. Noel served as Managing Director of Trent Limited for more than 11 years before joining Tata International.

He graduated from Sussex University (UK) and has completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD.

If chosen as the next successor, Mr. Noel would be the sixth chairman of Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Formerly, Mr. Noel had been considered as a possible successor to Ratan Tata, but the role was given to his brother-in-law Cyrus Mistry. Mistry was later ousted from his post, and he passed away in a car crash in 2022.

Noel Tata has a younger brother Jimmy.