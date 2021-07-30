Industry

Wheels India turns profit of ₹10.13-crore

Wheels India Ltd. reported a net profit of ₹10.13 crore for the quarter ended June, driven by strong export demand in almost all its business segments.

The firm had incurred a loss of ₹38.23 crore in the year-earlier period. Total revenue more than doubled to to ₹675 crore.

“The lockdown following the second wave of the pandemic resulted in severe demand and supply restrictions in May followed by recovery in June,” said Srivats Ram, MD.

“The steep rise in steel price remains a concern and we hope there is some moderation in commodity prices in the latter part of the year,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 10:58:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/wheels-india-turns-profit-of-1013-crore/article35640531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY