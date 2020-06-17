Wheels India pins hopes on Railways, windmills, tractors

Wheels India Ltd. (WIL) a manufacturer of steel wheels, is betting on three areas — Railways, windmills and agriculture tractors — to tide over the current fiscal, said a top official.

“While we have been adversely affected by the lockdown, and expect a decline in the auto industry, we expect the windmill and Railway businesses to remain at about last year’s levels. Our tractor segment looks promising and the offtake is healthy,” said Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India.

“The first quarter of FY21 is almost a washout. We don’t expect Q1 to be repeated. Things should definitely improve. Despite the lockdown for two months, if we maintain last year’s levels in the windmill and tractor segments, that will be a positive,” he said. The slowing economy had resulted in a decline in sales in major industry segments, with commercial vehicles (CVs) being the worst affected, he said.

Declining sales, along with the lockdown, impacted revenue and profit of FY20, he said after releasing the fourth quarter results.

For the fourth quarter, WIL’s standalone net profit dropped to ₹4.62 crore from ₹19.71 crore a year earlier. Total revenue fell to ₹545 crore, from ₹855 crore.

The company supplies bogie frames to the Railways. The agriculture tractor segment too was showing robust demand on the back of a favourable monsoon and the government’s investment in infrastructure and the rural sector, he added. Supply of wheels for trucks, buses and CVs and components for the construction equipment business will be hit, he said.

“In the windmill segment, the company has started participating in global tenders. While this will take 9-12 months to fructify, this segment will stand us in good stead starting 2022,” he said.