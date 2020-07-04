WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign

NEW DELHI

04 July 2020 23:56 IST

WhatsApp said it is unveiling its ‘It’s Between You’ brand campaign in India, showcasing stories about how Indians are using the Facebook-owned platform to communicate in a secure manner.

WhatsApp collaborated with Bollywood director Gauri Shinde along with BBDO India to create two advertisements that highlight how its features such as texts or even a voice message (which is end-to-end encrypted) help replicate in-person conversations, it said. With more than 400 million users, India is among the biggest markets for WhatsApp.

“The campaign narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on WhatsApp with their closest relationships,” Facebook India’s director- marketing Avinash Pant told PTI.

